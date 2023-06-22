Hyderabad CP inspects arrangements for Golconda Bonalu

Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
Hyderabad CP Anand directed the officials to make proper arrangements for the conduct of the Golconda Bonalu festivities

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:44 PM, Thu - 22 June 23
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand along with other police officials visited the Golconda Fort and inspected the arrangements being made for the Bonalu festival.

The Commissioner reached the Jagadamba temple located on the hill top of Golconda and offered prayers. He was accompanied by DCP (south west) Kiran Khare and other officials.

Anand directed the officials to make proper arrangements for the conduct of the Golconda Bonalu festivities. He asked them to deploy adequate security personnel to ensure peaceful passing of the processions and the festivities.

