Hyderabad: Truck overturns on ORR at Taramatipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A truck, loaded with softdrink cartons, went out of control and turned over on the Outer Ring Road at Taramatipet on the city outskirts on Tuesday night.

The driver, who was allegedly driving quite fast, lost control when the vehicle was proceeding towards Abdullapurmet, police said, adding that a crowd gathered as soon as the vehicle turned over, and grabbed softdrink bottles and left the spot.

The police later shifted the truck aside and cleared the traffic.

