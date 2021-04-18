Hyderabad: Truck overturns on ORR, one killed and two injured

According to the police, the truck carrying a consignment of ceiling fans was on its way from Patancheru to Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries when a truck overturned at Outer Ring Road in Gachibowli early on Sunday.

According to the police, the truck carrying a consignment of ceiling fans was on its way from Patancheru to Bengaluru.

While negotiating the ORR stretch at Gachibowli the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. The driver Rajesh died on the spot.

On information the Gachibowli police reached the spot and with the help of ORR patrol vehicles pulled the two injured persons out. The injured were shifted to the spot while the body of Rajesh shifted to OGH mortuary.

The police are investigating.

