Hyderabad: TSRTC to deploy 130 special buses for annual fish prasadam distribution on June 9, 10

TSRTC for the annual fish prasadam distribution to be held at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally on June 9 and 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Around 130 special buses have been made available by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for the annual fish prasadam distribution to be held at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally on June 9 and 10.

The buses displaying the destination boards in Telugu, Urdu and English are being operated from railway stations, main bus stops and airport in the city on normal fare starting from June 8 itself.

According to TSRTC officials, about 50 special buses will be operated from points such as Secunderabad railway station, Kachiguda railway station, JBS, MGBS, ECIL X road and RGI Airport, to the exhibition ground. In addition, 80 special buses have been arranged to run from 14 other places to the venue.

All the special buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will allow passengers to alight at Gandhi Bhavan and then proceed to Public Gardens. In the return trip, these buses will be operated via Gandhi Bhavan to pick up the passengers. Similarly, the regular buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will be operated via GPO to Nampally.

Meanwhile, special counters have been established to address public issues at several places in the city such as Kachiguda railway station, Secunderabad railway station, MGBS, JBS and Exhibition Grounds points.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions near Nampally in view of Fish Prasadam from Thursday to Saturday