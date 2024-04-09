Hyderabad turns noisy

Noise levels breach permissible limits in residential, commercial areas

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 9 April 2024, 09:31 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is grappling with rising noise pollution levels that breach permissible limits in several critical areas. The city’s daytime hustle extends into the nights, with several neighbourhoods registering noise levels that far exceed what is considered acceptable.

This surge in noise pollution is attributed to incessant vehicle honking, escalating construction activities, and a burgeoning nightlife scene. Even residential zones and sensitive areas offer no respite, as noise levels persistently surpass the prescribed thresholds.

The tranquility once associated with residential areas has become a distant aspiration, with residents now yearning for moments of peace. The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB)’s Central Laboratory monitors real-time noise levels in decibels (dB) across various zones and the data for January and February paints a troubling picture. Abids recorded daytime noise levels of 65.48 dB and 61.21 dB in January and February, while nighttime levels peaked at 68.80 dB and 61.98 dB.

These levels exceed the prescribed limits of 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night. The proliferation of nightlife venues, in residential enclaves like Jubilee Hills has added to the nocturnal cacophony, with daytime noise levels averaging 78.52 dB in January and 76.25 dB in February.

Nighttime noise levels in Jubilee Hills were equally alarming, reaching 79.83 dB and 78.57 dB in January and February, respectively, well above the permissible limit of 45 dB. In Tarnaka, another residential area, daytime noise levels hovered around 60.33 dB and 60.26 dB for January and February, while nighttime levels were recorded at 56.38 dB and 53.91 dB, indicating a persistent noise pollution challenge even during quieter hours. Dr Kiranmayee, an ENT specialist, warns, “Prolonged exposure to high sound levels can lead to serious health issues such as hearing loss, headaches, irritability, lack of concentration, sleep disturbances, and auditory fatigue.”

The ENT specialist stressed the importance of taking preventive measures like using protective earplugs in noisy environments to mitigate potential damage and prevent hearing impairment. The surge in noise levels in industrial activities in areas like Sanathnagar, Jeedimetla, and Gaddapotharam has further exacerbated the pollution crisis. And despite their designation as sensitive and silent zones, areas like Zoo Park and HCU (Gachibowli) have not been spared from elevated noise levels.