Hyderabad turns pink on TRS formation day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:05 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The buzz at HICC – the venue for 21st Formation Day of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is electrifying with party invitees, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and others turning up in large numbers.

All the roads leading to the venue have been taken over with pink colour. Entire HICC has been decked up with party banners, flags and huge cutouts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Giant screens have been set up for the convenience of audience both inside and outside the venue.

Folk artists from different areas of the State recalled the struggles faced by Telangana people in the United Andhra Pradesh in their performances. They also described the Telangana Government’s achievements in different fields through their songs.

District wise registration counters have been set up to facilitate smooth entry of invitees into the venue. TRS volunteers and police personnel guided the invitees, especially women.

Emphasis is laid on covid protocols, the kits handed over the invitees consist of a sanitiser, masks and napkins.