Hyderabad: Two arrested for killing youth at Lalithabagh corporator’s office

The arrested persons were identified as Suleman Khan (28) and Abdul Hamed Khan (24) both residents of Edi Bazaar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:57 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police have solved the murder of a student, which took place a week ago in the office of Lalithabagh GHMC corporator, with the arrest of two persons on Monday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), P Sai Chaitanya, the victim Syed Murtuza Ali Anas was in the office of Lalithabagh corporator when Suleman and Abdul Hamed came and attacked him with a paper cutting knife.

Few months ago, Junaid, Suleman and Hamed had allegedly threatened a woman to vacate a house over issues pertaining to payment of rent. The woman approached the local corporator Azam who reprimanded the trio for harassing the woman and asked them to resolve the issue. It is learnt that, Anas was present when the discussion took place at the corporator’s office and the trio developed a grudge against Anas because he had threatened them.

On December 19, Anas and his friend Hameedullah went to a Mee Seva center on some work and there Suleman had also come. “There was a confrontation between Suleman and Anas and the former left the place. Suleman went home and along with Hamed came back and attacked Anas who died due to injuries,” said DCP (South), P Sai Chaitanya.

The Commissioner’s Task Force along with the Bhavaninagar police arrested Suleman Khan and Abdul Hamed Khan on Monday. They were remanded.