Hyderabad: Two arrested for smuggling dry ganja leaves

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:43 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Two persons who were attempting to bring dry ganja leaves concealed under leaf dining plates (vistarakulu) to the city, were caught by the police at New Malakpet market in the early hours of Saturday.

Acting on credible information, Special Zonal Crime Team (West Zone), CCS, and Chaderghat police in a joint operation intercepted a Mahindra Bolero vehicle near Metro pillar no 1460 and a search revealed three white polythene bags covered by leafy dining plates.

Two persons who were in the vehicle, on questioning, revealed they procured dry ganja leaves from Chintapalli forest and were bringing it to sell in Hyderabad. The suspects were taken into custody and the three bags containing 30 packets, each packet containing 2.20 kg, wrapped with brown packing tape to conceal ganja leaves were seized.

Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, CS, DD, said the suspects were identified as Muvvala Nagarjuna who is into leaf business, and Nammi Tataji, a driver, both residents of Anakapally in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.