Hyderabad: Two attention diversion gang members arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: A two member attention diversion gang was arrested and Rs 8,000 was seized from them by the Mangalhat police on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as B Srikar (20) and Vagmera Vijay (20), both residents of Mangalhat.

According to Mangalhat Inspector, N Ravi, on Tuesday night, a trader Mohd Shahzad had withdrawn Rs. 8,000 from an ATM located near Mahalaxmi tiffin center at Mangalhat and was walking back home. Srikar and Vijay who were on an Activa approached him and sought his help in locating an address in Dhoolpet.

“Both of them convinced Shahzad to sit on their Activa and assured to drop him back after visiting the house of the person they were trying to trace. Believing them, Shahzad sat on the scooter and during the ride, the suspects stole Rs. 8,000 from his pocket by diverting his attention,” said the Inspector.

On a complaint, the police booked a case and with the help of surveillance cameras tracked down Srikar and Vijay, who previously were involved in three attention diversion cases in the city.