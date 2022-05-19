Hyderabad: Two boys drown at Edulakunta lake

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Tragedy befell a family from Malkaram when two children drowned in Edulakunta Cheruvu late on Thursday night.

According to Jawaharnagar police, two brothers – Abdul Ayan (9) and Abdul Altaf (7) along with two other friends accompanied their father, Abdul Raheem to the water body. They went to the water body to wash clothes around 5.30 pm when the mishap occured.

It is yet to be known whether they had stepped into the pond for a swim. A case has been booked and is being probed.

