Hyderabad: Two burglars arrested, booty recovered

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Central Crime Station officials along with the Jawaharnagar police on Saturday nabbed two burglars and recovered cash, gold and silver ornaments, all put together worth Rs 26.5 lakh from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Roshan Kumar Singh (21), a gift shop owner, and M Chetan (22), a private employee, both residents of Yapral in Jawaharnagar.

According to the police, the suspects targeted locked houses in secluded residential colonies and were involved in two cases in Jawaharnagar. Following a complaint from one of the victims, the police formed special teams, traced and nabbed them.

