Hyderabad: Two killed in accident at Osmania University road

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Osmania University road on Wednesday night.

The victims Yeshwant Yadav, 22, a resident of Boduppal and his friend Sai Ram were going on a bike to offer prayers at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal when they lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the divider on the Ramnagar flyover.

Both of them died on the spot.

The police attribute the accident to overspeeding. The OU police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.