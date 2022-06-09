Hyderabad: Two minors sexually assaulted, suspects arrested

Hyderabad: Two minor girls were allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two persons in different cases in Chilkalguda. Both the suspects have been arrested.

In the first case, the police arrested Mohammed Imityaz, 21, a resident of Amberpet who befriended the victim during his stay at Warasiguda in Chilkalguda police station limits a year ago and was in touch with her. A few days ago, he took the girl along with him and sexually assaulted her. The police arrested him and produced him before court.

In the second case, the police arrested Mohd Nawaz, 21, also of Amberpet, who befriended the victim through Instagram and on the promise of marriage, sexually assaulted her. On a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested him.

Both the suspects were previously arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in property offences. They were also detained under the PD Act earlier.