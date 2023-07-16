Hyderabad: Two persons killed in road accident at Yacharam

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision involving a car and a bike at Yacharam, Rangareddy district
Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a head-on collision involving a car and a bike at Yacharam, Rangareddy district on Saturday night.
The victims Veerabhramam (45) and N Salvahchary (40), both residents of Nalgonda district were travelling on a bike when a car from the opposite direction rammed into them at a high speed.
“The motorists were trying to overtake a truck and in the process were hit by the car coming in the opposite direction. Both of them sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot,” said Yacharam Inspector, S Saidaiah.
The accident took place in front of the Raghava Hotel located at Mall village Yacharam.
On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Ibrahimpatnam mortuary. A case is registered against the driver of the car and the vehicle seized.