Hyderabad: Two property offenders arrested, 40 tolas of gold recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Two property offenders who were involved in several offences were arrested by the Dundigal police on Monday. The police has recovered 40 tolas of gold, 2.69 kilograms of silver, and two mobile phones all worth Rs. 21 lakh.

The arrested persons Nitesh Kumar (22) and Kamlesh (22) broke into houses late at night and decamped with property from premises. On June 26, the duo broke into a house at Dundigal after breaking open the lock of the main door and made away with gold, silver and mobile phones, said DCP Medchal, G Sandeep.

Previously, they were involved in similar cases and were arrested by the police.