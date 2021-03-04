Hyderabad: Two sisters go missing from Chandrayangutta 

On Tuesday, when their mother went out on some work, Mariya and Rubina are suspected to have left the house without informing anyone.

Hyderabad: Two sisters went missing from their home in Chandrayangutta in the old city on Wednesday. The girls, Mariya Amrin (20) and Rubina Tahseen (18), both students lived with their mother at Jahangirabad in the Chandrayangutta police station limits.

On Tuesday, when their mother went out on some work, Mariya and Rubina are suspected to have left the house without informing anyone. The mother who returned home on Tuesday evening found them missing. After checking with relatives and friends, the family approached the Chandrayangutta police on Wednesday night.