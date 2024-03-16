Hyderabad: Two traders held for using ethylene ripening powder; artificial ripener, mangoes seized

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team nabbed Irfan Khan (35) and Mohd Hussain (47), at MJ Market were found to be adopting artificial ripening methods to ripen mangoes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: Two traders who were ripening fruits using ethylene ripening powder were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (southwest) team on Saturday. The police seized five packets of FYK ethylene fruit ripener and mangoes from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team nabbed Irfan Khan (35) and Mohd Hussain (47), at MJ Market were found to be adopting artificial ripening methods to ripen mangoes.

“Both the persons purchased the fruit ripening powder sachets from some people and used it. Consumption of the substance is harmful to the human body,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.