Hyderabad: Two women who kidnapped 18-months-old baby arrested

The two women suspects - Naseem Begum (62) of Kishanbagh and her daughter, Ayesha Begum (32) of Nawab Sahab Kunta were arrested.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:48 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: An 18-months-old girl who was kidnapped by two women from Kishanbagh on Monday evening was rescued within five hours and handed over to her parents. The two women suspects – Naseem Begum (62) of Kishanbagh and her daughter, Ayesha Begum (32) of Nawab Sahab Kunta were arrested.

The child, Saleha, daughter of Mohd Shafeeq and resident of Langer Houz, had gone to Kishanbagh Park along with her relatives who had gathered for a family function on Sunday. “While the child was entering into the park along with other children, Naseem kidnapped the girl and escaped from the place,” said DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya.

On a complaint, the police reached the spot and started investigation. To the dismay of the police, there were no surveillance cameras installed in the park.

“From the cameras installed on the road, we identified the woman and after analysing the footage recorded by around 100 cameras, we managed to catch Naseem Begum while she was handing over the child to her daughter,” said the official.

The DCP said Ayesha Begum did not have children so the mother-child duo planned to kidnap the girl. However, the police are identifying all angles.

The parents of the girl thanked the police officials for their prompt action.