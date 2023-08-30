Telangana: OGH receives Rs 64 Lakh pediatric endoscopy system from TSMSIDC

The high-end medical equipment will enable pediatric gastroenterologists conduct endoscopy to detect and treat gastrointestinal tract disorders among children and infants, instead of referring them to Niloufer Hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: A pediatric endoscopy system worth Rs 64 lakh, procured by Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), was handed over to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), on Wednesday.

The high-end medical equipment will enable pediatric gastroenterologists conduct endoscopy to detect and treat gastrointestinal tract disorders among children and infants, instead of referring them to Niloufer Hospital.

Senior health officials including Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Superintendent, OGH, Dr B Nagender, Superintendent, Niloufer Hospital, Dr Usharani and senior doctors were present.