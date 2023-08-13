Unidentified person steals property from store in KPHB Colony

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:06 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified person entered a store at KPHB colony and decamped with property on Saturday.

The burglary was captured on the surveillance cameras installed in the store. In the 58 second video clip the man is seen moving conveniently in the store and picking up articles randomly.

The management informed the police that the intruder took away a few mobile phones, watches and some other articles.

On a complaint, the KPH police registered a case.