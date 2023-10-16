TSRTC to commence bus services to Vijayawada via JBS from October 18

These services will be operated on that route starting from October 18 and there will be no change in the ticket fare as well.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:21 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) responding to increasing requests from passengers, has decided to run buses to Vijayawada via Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) starting October 18.

Officials said a total of 24 services departing from BHEL and Miyapur areas will run through JBS instead of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). These services will run to Vijayawada via KPHB Colony, Balanagar, Bowenpally, JBS, Sangeet junction (Pushpak Point), Tarnaka (Pushpak Point), Habsiguda (Pushpak Point), Uppal (Pushpak Point) and LB Nagar.

These services will be operated on that route starting from October 18 and there will be no change in the ticket fare as well. “The charges will remain the same as those services being operated from the MGBS to Vijayawada,” the RTC said.

At present buses from BHEL and Miyapur are going to Vijayawada via MGBS. Due to this, the passengers living near JBS and Secunderabad and their surroundings, had to come to MGBS for these buses.

“Passengers have brought this matter to the attention of the TSRTC management and appealed to run buses to Vijayawada via JBS. Based on their requests, the corporation decided to run 24 services to Vijayawada via JBS. These bus services will be very useful to those staying at Bowenpally, Secunderabad, JBS, Tarnaka, Habsiguda and Uppal areas,” said TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

Passengers can check ‘tsrtconline.in’ for advance reservation of these services.

To Vijayawada via JBS:

* TSRTC responds to passenger requests

* Introducing 24 services to Vijayawada via JBS

* Benefits passengers from Bowenpally, Tarnaka, Uppal

* Buses from BHEL, Miyapur to go via JBS

* New service route via:

– Balanagar

– Bowenpally

– JBS

– Sangeet junction (Pushpak Point)

– Tarnaka (Pushpak Point)

– Habsiguda (Pushpak Point)

– Uppal (Pushpak Point)

– LB Nagar.