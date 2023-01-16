Hyderabad: US-based Clean Harbors opens new office at Hitec City

The GCC has scaled up from just 30 employees in Hyderabad to over 1,200 employees in less than four years across their facilities in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Clean Harbors, a US-based environmental services company, announced the inauguration of its new office space in Skyview Building at Hitec City.

Clean Harbors Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India has been established in 2017 to serve its parent company. The GCC employees form part of the globally integrated teams working to provide IT solutions and 24/7 operations in various functions including finance, HR, operations, legal, sales, and customer support.

The GCC has scaled up from just 30 employees in Hyderabad to over 1,200 employees in less than four years across their facilities in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru. While Hyderabad remains its largest operation, Clean Harbors makes use of the Bengaluru center for its niche technological solutions. The Pune facility caters to high-end knowledge processes in addition to IT.

“I am excited to inaugurate our expanded office in Hyderabad and am looking forward to deriving even more value out of our Global Capability Center” said Alan McKim, Chairman and CEO of Clean Harbors.

“Leveraging the abundant talent pool, we are working on moving up the value chain and aspire to make the GCC a strategic differentiator for the company” said Avinash Samrit, President GCC.

Clean Harbors plans to add more than 1,000 employees to the GCC over the next few years, a release said. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and in India.