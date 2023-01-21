Hyderabad: Veena and Violin sets the tone at Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival

The Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival has surely been a Carnatic music connoisseur's delight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Vidwan DVK Vasudevan presenting a Violin concert, Vidwan Peravali Jayabhaskar (Mridangam), Vidwan Syamkumar (Kanjira) and Kumari Aditi Vasudevan (Violin)

Hyderabad: With more than 50 kritis – covering the spectrum from popular to rare – being performed in the last three days, the Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival has surely been a Carnatic music connoisseur’s delight.

The concerts of the first two days have seen different instrumentalists and vocalists present their choices. The concerts on the 3rd day added to this set with more soulful compositions by Sadguru Tyagaraja.

Renowned Veena Vidwan Meduri Srinivas started his concert with a rendition of Kamalaptha Kula Kriti in Vrindavan Saranga raga and entertained the audience with a deftly handled Kriti in Sindhu Kanada Ragam and Shobhillu Saptaswara kriti in Jaganmohini Ragam. A standing ovation was accorded to Vidwan Meduri Srinivas, Vidwan Jayabhaskar (Mridangam) and Vidwan Syamkumar (Kanjira).

Violin Vidwan DVK Vasudevan’s concert started with Ganamoorte Kriti in Ganamurthy Ragam. He also played Manavi Alakimparadate in Nalinakanthi Ragam and Marugelara by audience choice. He was accompanied by Vidwan Peravali Jayabhaskar on Mridangam and Vidwan Syamkumar on Kanjira.

The day’s events commenced with a serene vocal concert by Vidwan Mantha Srinivas whose Ninne Bhajana in Nattai ragam was a meditative experience. He followed it up with Nannu Brovarada and Kalaharana Melara with accompanying artists, Vidwan KLN Murthy on Violin, Vidwan Krishna Shravan on Mridangam and Vidwan Syamkumar on Kanjira.

Vidushi Anjana Thirumalai delivered a memorable concert with fascinating renditions of Manasa Etulotune and Ilalo Pranatharthi kritis.

Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival will culminate on Sunday with the Pancharatna Seva in the morning. Sanskriti Foundation will felicitate Violinist PadmaSri Kanyakumari and the evening will end with a concert by Kanyakumari.