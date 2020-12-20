Hyderabad: Virtual nostalgia at All India Radio

Yesteryear comperes participated in the virtual programme on Saturday

Hyderabad: All India Radio, Hyderabad, Yuva Vani English held ‘Virtual Nostalgia’ on Saturday on Zoom connecting comperes of yesteryears and bridged the gap right from 1970s to 2020.

As many as 52 comperes from United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Malaysia and India participated in the programme.

Shailaja Suman, Deputy Director General (Programmes) All India Radio, Hyderabad and Station Head said that Yuva Vani which began in 1963 had this channel to promote the youngsters acquire skills and knowledge in the field of broadcasting.

Apart from G K Marar, popular cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle, a alumni of All India Radio, Hyderabad, reconnected with yesteryear comperes.

