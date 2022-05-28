Hyderabad: Vritti, Vishnu hog limelight in Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: Vritti Agarwal of Ranga Reddy district clocked 19.37.39 sec to clinch gold in the girls’ 1500 metres freestyle of the 7th Telangana State Sub-Junior and Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the boys category, G Vishnu Vardhan from Ranga Reddy district bagged top honours in the 1500 metres with a timing of 19.12.56 sec. K Arjun and Bhargav Ram of Hyderabad settled for second and third places respectively.

Results: 1500 M: Freestyle: Boys: 1 G Vishnu Vardhan (RR) (19.12.56) sec, 2 K Arjun (Hyd), 3 Bhargav Ram (Hyd); Girls: 1 Vritti Agarwal (RR) (19.37.39 sec), 2 T Krithika (Hyd); 800 M: Freestyle: Boys: 1 Stash Joseph (RR) (09.48.30 sec), 2 Yashasvi Nune (RR), 3 Tejas Kumar (Hyd); Girls: 1 Saharsha (Hyd) (10.50.29 sec), 2 M Preethika (Hyd), 3 Shambhavi (Hyd); 200 M: Freestyle: Sub-Junior Boys: 1 Sachin Sathwick (RR) 02.41.43 sec, 2 Mayank Gudey (Hyd), 3 Rishikash Varma (RR); Girls: 1 Annika (RR) 02.39.95, 2 Meghna (Hyd), 3 Ditya (RR); 200 M: Breaststroke: Junior Boys: 1D Varshith (Hyd) (02.43.93 sec), 2 Jordan Dominic (RR), 3 Ishaan Singh (Hyd); Girls: 1 Srijani (Hyd) (03.18.08 sec), 2 Dakshinya Harini (RR), 3 Rushritha Sukka (Nlg); 200 M: Freestyle: Sub-Junior Boys: 1 Sachin Satvik (RR) (02.41.31 sec), 2 Mayank Gudey (Hyd), 3 Rishikesh Varma (RR); Girls: 1 Annika Deborah (RR) (02.40.24 sec), 2 Meghna (Hyd), 3 Ditya Choudary (RR).

