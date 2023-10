Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on Nov 1

This is due to essential repair works being carried out on the Manjeera supply phase-2 pumping main between Patancheru and Hydernagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Due to the repair works taken up on the Manjeera supply phase-2 pumping main between Patancheru and Hydernagar, the water supply in some parts of the city will be affected for 24 hours from 6 am of November 1, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said.

The affected areas include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet (low pressure water supply), KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony, Vasanthnagar, RC Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyothinagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Deeptisrinagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Beeramguda, Ameenpur and Bollaram.