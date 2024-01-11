| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Here Are A Few Curated Events In The City This Weekend

Hyderabad: From heartfelt support circles to festive fun, and social gatherings, Hyderabad is buzzing with a range of eclectic events, offering something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of events to help you plan your schedule for the weekend.

Knife painting workshop:

Discover the art of knife painting in a workshop led by Kota Prasanna Jyothi, a skilled visual artist and painting instructor from the city, all set to guide you easy and simple way to create a beautiful flamingo painting.

When: January 13, 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Contact 7601016862

Aashish Solanki’s ‘Good Boy Better Show’:

Comicstaan season 3 winner, Aashish Solanki, is all set to tickle your funny bones with his witty and intelligent jokes, coupled with hilarious observations.

When: January 13, 7 pm

Where: KLN Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI Marg, Lakdi-ka-pul

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Worlds of Women:

A safe and inclusive event designed by and for women to engage in open discussions, fun activities, and create a supportive community. The event is an opportunity to build lifelong friendships in a judgment-free environment.

When: January 14, 3 pm

Where: The Grind Café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Play and Chill with Oopar:

For anyone looking to go beyond the mundane scrolling on social media or OTT, the event helps you expand your social circle with carefully curated and activities like Charades and Pictionary, light-hearted conversations, laughter, bonding, and genuine connections!

When: January 13, 5.30 pm

Where: Terra Cafe & Bistro, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Kite festival:

The two-day extravaganza promises a perfect blend of vibrant kite flying, delectable treats, live music, a kid’s zone, and a festive atmosphere that will leave everyone with memories to cherish.

When: January 14, 10 am to Jan 15, 9 pm

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Kompally

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Poetry house party:

Immerse yourself in a world of music, jam sessions, poetry, and meet like-minded people at this house party.

When: January 14, 5.30 pm onwards

Where: Khajaguda, Hyderabad

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/poetryhouseparty/