Hyderabad: Wide scale plantation drive near lake in Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 06:42 PM

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Sayodhya Home for Women in Need on Saturday kick-started their two-day plantation drive in the buffer zone of the Itikini Lake located in Narsingi municipality. Being a conservation zone, the trees will not only help in prevention of encroachment but also add environmental value to the area.

The drive supported by Randstad Offshore Services will see 1,500 planted saplings of native and medicinal species. The NGO will also take care of the trees for a period of an year, until they become self sustainable.

Sayodhya General Secretary, Mrudula Vemulapati said, “we must protect these small lakes in and around our city. Hyderabad cannot sustain itself without its lakes and ponds.” These trees will also help in protecting the lake from soil erosion and increase its water retention capacity, she said.

Along with Narsingi Municipal Chairman Mylaram Nagapurna Srinivas, Vice Chairman Vijay Babu, Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Kumar Reddy, and local civic officials attended the event. Appreciating the initiative, the municipal chairman emphasised these trees will help officials look after the lake for many years to come.