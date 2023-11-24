Hyderabad witnesses dip in temperatures

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday settled at a chilly 24.7 degrees Celsius, marking a significant decrease from 31.7 degrees Celsius registered on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:43 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a much-needed respite as parts of the city received intermittent light rainfall late on Thursday, accompanied by drizzles throughout the day. The welcomed showers led to a considerable drop in temperatures.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday settled at a chilly 24.7 degrees Celsius, marking a significant decrease from 31.7 degrees Celsius registered on Wednesday. Various localities, including Charminar, Nampally, Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Amberpet, and Khairatabad, witnessed light to moderate-intensity rains.

The local weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Friday, hinting at the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The mercury levels are anticipated to hover around 27 degrees Celsius for the maximum temperature and approximately 21 degrees Celsius for the minimum.