Hyderabad witnesses light rain on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Wednesday in Hyderabad had a cloudy beginning after an overnight drizzle. While several localities in GHMC, including Serilingampally, Alwal, Khairatabad and Kukatpally witnessed light showers ranging between 1 to 7 mm rainfall, the overall weather in the city remained pleasant.

The area surrounding BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Quthbullapur, received the highest rainfall of 6.5 mm. The thick clouds covering the sun for most part of the day ensured the city had a cool Wednesday afternoon. As a result the maximum temperature dropped by at least 2 degrees, and was recorded at 25.4 degree Celsius.

According to the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) by Telangana State Development Planning Society, the forecast for the city looks at light to moderate showers at isolated places for the next two to three days. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to be in the range of 28 to 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be in the range of 21 to 23 degree Celsius.

Several districts of Telangana witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday with Wanalpahad in Nirmal recording the highest rainfall in the state of 66 mm. Other districts including Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla and Medak also received moderate to light rainfall.