Hyderabad witnesses steady rise in night temperatures

The Met department officials said that minimum temperatures are likely to prevail around 19 degree Celsius in the next four days.

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A steady rise in the minimum temperatures has started to turn the nights in the city warmer. The night temperatures here have already inched close to 20 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded on Sunday morning was 19.5 degree Celsius, which is two degree Celsius above normal, while the maximum temperature registered was 32.6 degrees, three degrees above normal.

The Met department officials said that minimum temperatures are likely to prevail around 19 degree Celsius in the next four days. Officials attribute the prevailing weather conditions to mainly low-level south/ south easterlies over the State.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius was recorded at BHEL and the highest temperature of 33.3 was reported at Maitrivanam. Across the State, a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees was logged at Algole in Sangareddy and the highest temperature of 35.9 degrees was registered at Gowraram in Khammam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .