Hyderabad: Woman alleges cheating, rape by man on pretext of marriage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:51 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

A 25-year-old woman approached Maheshwaram police alleging she was cheated and raped by a man who had promised to marry her

Hyderabad: A woman approached Maheshwaram police alleging she was cheated and raped by a man who had promised to marry her.

According to the police, the 25-year-old woman became friends with the suspect Sampath Kumar (27), who belonged to the same neighbourhood.

He proposed to her to which she accepted. Since then, they had met on several occasions. He sexually exploited her several times after promising to marry her, she alleged.

Recently when she asked him to marry, Samapth Kumar started avoiding her, and also refused to marry her. He allegedly fixed his marriage with another woman on November 1.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case of rape and cheating was booked and efforts are on to nab the suspect.

