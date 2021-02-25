Hyderabad: Woman alleges rape by father-in-law

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: A woman from Delhi on Thursday approached the Habeebnagar police alleging she was raped by her father-in-law here. The 21-year-old woman had come to the city along with her father-in-law to sell clothes and had checked into a lodge near Subhan Bakery in Habeebnagar a few days ago. As part of their business, they used to purchase clothes from Hyderabad and sell it to customers in Delhi.

Police said while the woman was alone in the room, the suspect overpowered and raped her. Based on her complaint, the Habeebnagar police booked a case and have taken up investigation. She was sent to the Bharosa Centre for counseling. The Habeebnagar police are investigating.

