Hyderabad: Woman bludgeoned to death at Dundigal

Hyderabad: A woman was bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons at Dundigal here on Monday.

Police said the victim, identified as Nagamani (40), along with her husband Sailu and three children, all natives of Kamareddy district, had come to the city in search of livelihood and were staying at Qutbullapur here for the last two months.

Police said Nagamani, who recently started working at a fuel refilling station, was attacked by the assailants with blunt objects on her head. She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The Dundigal police have booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

