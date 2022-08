Hyderabad: Woman ends life over family disputes at Aramghar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A woman died, allegedly by suicide, after an argument with her husband in their house at Aramghar.

The woman, Swapna Singh (30), a native of Uttar Pradesh was married to Siddhu Singh. They had no children.

According to the police, they had frequent fights and on Monday, they had an argument over travel plans to UP. Upset over this, she allegedly hanged herself in the bedroom.

Based on a complaint from her husband, the Rajendranagar police booked a case and are investigating.