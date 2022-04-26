Hyderabad: Woman found murdered at Badangpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was found murdered in a secluded place at Badangpet on Tuesday. It was yet to be ascertained whether she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was found dead amidst bushes by local residents at Lokayuktha Colony who then informed the Meerpet police.

“She is suspected to have been attacked with a boulder on her head leading to death. We are probing from all possible angles including whether she was sexually assaulted before being murdered,” police said, adding local police stations were alerted and recent missing cases were being checked.

The police are also investigating if she was murdered at the spot or killed elsewhere and the body dumped there. The body meanwhile was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .