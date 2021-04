By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old woman went missing from her house at Malkajgiri on Sunday.

According to the police, K Harisha (25) a private employee lived along with her family at I N Nagar in Malkajgiri. On Sunday morning she left the house saying she would come back soon but did not return.

Worried family members searched around for her but could not know her whereabouts. The family then approached the police who registered a case and started efforts to trace her.