Hyderabad: Woman goes missing in Punjagutta

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: A woman, who left her home to go to a law college, has been reported missing from Punjagutta. Police said L Supraja (27) from Dwarakapuri Colony had left home on Wednesday informing her parents that she was going to enquire about admission process at a private law college in LB Nagar, but did not return. Unable to find her after searching, family members approached the Punjagutta police and lodged a complaint.

