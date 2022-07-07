Hyderabad: Woman injured in hit and run accident at Rajendranagar

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 19 year-old woman sustained injuries after she was hit by a car at Chintalmet at Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim Sumiaya (19) of Chintalmet was walking on the roadside when the driver of a car rammed into her at a high speed. The driver did not stop and sped away.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the victim to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

“The driver was driving very rashly. We have identified him. Presently, he is absconding and if arrested we will ascertain his age and check if he has a valid driving license or not,” said Rajendranagar sub inspector, Khaleel Pasha.

The police found that the driver had kept the car near his house and with the help of a man escaped from there. The police are making efforts to nab him.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms with suspicions raised whether it was an accident or could have been done intentionally. However, the police and the family members of the woman denied such possibilities.