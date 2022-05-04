Hyderabad: Woman killed, husband injured in road crash at Batasingaram

Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman died on the spot while her husband was injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck at Batasingaram in Abdullapurmet here on Wednesday.

The two were identified as Harinarayana, a private employee and his wife Girija Kumari, both from Sitaphalmandi in Secunderabad. According to the police, the couple was proceeding in their car driven by Harinarayana from the outskirts towards Abdullapurmet when the mishap occurred.

When they reached near Mount Opera on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, it is suspected that Harinarayana, suspected to have been driving quite fast, lost control and crashed into the truck in front.

“Girija Kumari died on the spot, while her husband was shifted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be critical,” police said.

The Abdullapurmet police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.

