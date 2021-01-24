Hyderabad: Woman lodges complaint against driver for misbehaving with her

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: A woman lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging that her driver misbehaved with her at his residence in Filmnagar.

The 32-year-old business woman alleged that the driver has been working with her since two years. She went to Kerala for visiting Padmanabham Swamy Temple along with her driver.

Before going to Kerala, she kept her gold chain with the driver for safe keeping without intimating to anyone. After returning to Hyderabad on Saturday, she went to the driver’s residence in Filmnagar to collect it where he misbehaved with her.

After an argument with her, he returned the gold chain.