Hyderabad: Woman safely delivers baby after recovering from Covid

By | Published: 10:26 pm 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals, LB Nagar, have enabled a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Karimnagar, Soujanya, safely delivered a baby girl, after recovering from Covid-19.

The expectant mother tested positive days before her due date and was put on blood thinners to avoid complications and the doctors first provided Covid-19 treatment to the pregnant woman and then went for delivery. Due to her Covid-19 positive status, the doctors decided to go for delivery in the 39th week, a press release said.

“We are seeing instances of pregnant women testing positive. They could get infected by their husbands and I urge them to take extra care and precautions during the pandemic,” said senor gynaecologist at the hospital, Dr Laxmi K.

“Pregnant women who are Covid positive require extreme care before, during and even after the delivery. Quite often, due to rise of the virus load in the body, complications during delivery may arise,” she added.

