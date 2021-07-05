Hyderabad: Woman suffers brain haemorrhage as post-Covid complication, saved

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: Doctors at SLG Hospitals saved life of a woman who suffered a brain haemorrhage as a post-Covid complication. The 48-year-old patient, who is a resident of Belgaum, Karnataka, suffered a paralytic attack on the left side of the body and was air lifted from her hometown and admitted to SLG Hospitals on June 11.

The patient was earlier treated for mild Covid-19 pneumonia symptoms at Belgaum and the neurological complication was possibly due to the after-effects of coronavirus infection, hospital doctors believe. “Diagnostic tests revealed a clot in the patient’s right side of the brain. Blood thinners that were administered to the patient during Covid-19 treatment, and high blood pressure could be the probable reasons for brain haemorrhage. We immediately treated the victim for swelling in the brain and brought her high blood pressure under control. Subsequently, the patient was kept under observation and treated gradually,” Neurologist, SLG Hospitals, Dr. Abhinay Huchche said.

The patient was under observation for a week and was discharged on June 18 after she was considered fit to return to her regular routine.

