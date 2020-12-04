Hyderabad: Women cops return lost handbag, garner praise

N Mamata, a Reserve Sub-inspector and Meena Kranti, a constable found the hand bag on the road and handed over to the owner later

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Two women cops of the Hyderabad City Police were appreciated for their gesture of returning the handbag of a woman voter, which the latter had lost at a polling station during the recent GHMC polls.

N Mamata, a Reserve Sub-inspector and Meena Kranti, a constable in the City Armed Reserve Headquarters, who were on duty at Imad School in Azampura on Tuesday, found the hand bag on the road. The duo took the bag which belonged to Khaleda Begum, a resident of Azampura who had come to cast her vote.

She forgot about the bag and returned home. Later, when they went back to the polling station to search it, the officers called her and handed over her bag after confirming her details Khaleda Begum appreciated the police officers for their dutifulness and good work.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar honored and rewarded them at his office in Basheerbagh here on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .