Hyderabad: Youngster dies in sleep, police begin probe

According to the police, Arun Kumar (24) a native of Sangareddy district lived with his family in Saidabad Colony in the city.

By | Published: 12:54 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster, who was taking a nap after having food his house in Saidabad, was found dead on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, he went out on some work and returned in the evening. He had food and went to take a nap.

When the family members tried to wake him up later, they found him not responding. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, the police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

