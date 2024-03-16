Telangana: Youngster kills father due to harassment in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 06:53 PM

Medak: A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his father at Ramateertham village in Papannapet mandal on Saturday.

According to the police, the father, S Premanandam, was harassing his wife and children, following which the eldest of the three children, Sandeep attacked his father. Unable to bear the harassment from Premanandam, his wife had left for her parents’ home quite a few times.

Sandeep reached Ramateertham from Reddypalli, his maternal grandparents’ home, on Saturday and attacked his father with a water heater and later, strangulated him to death, police said.