Hyderabad: Youngster jailed for sexual assault on minor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Thursday sentenced a man to five years rigourous imprisonment in the sexual assault and outraging modesty case of a minor girl reported at Balapur in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

In February 2017, the convicted person Mohd. Amer alias Akbar (20), a pan shop worker from Hafeezbaba Nagar in Kanchanbagh, stalked and misbehaved with the teenaged victim girl, when she was returning from school.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s father, the Balapur police booked a case and arrested Akbar.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing conviction in the case.