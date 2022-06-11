Hyderabad: Youngster killed in road crash

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: A youngster died on the spot while three of his friends were injured when the car in which they were traveling went out of control and turned over on the road at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts on Friday.

The victim was identified as R. Abhishek (20), an engineering student from Saidabad, while his friends who were injured were G .Raghavender from Meerpet and Gaurav Tej from Dilsukhnagar. All are students of an engineering college in Nadergul.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the three were travelling in the car driven by Raghavender, towards Gunthapally in Abdullapurmet. When they reached near Lashkarguda village, Raghavender, who was allegedly driving the car quite fast, lost control of the steering wheel at a diversion and the vehicle turned over.

Abhishek, who was seated beside the driver, died on the spot. The injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The Abdullapurmet police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.