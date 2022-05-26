Hyderabad youngsters ask PM Modi 17 hard-hitting questions

Hyderabad: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the city on Thursday to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations and the graduation ceremony of the Indian School of Business Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022, youngsters are protesting across the city with banners that ask about equality for Telangana.

The youngsters prepared about 17 banners with 17 questions and put them in different places.

The banners read:

“Why medical college not sanctioned by the Centre?

Where is the Indian Institution of Science Education and Research for Telangana?

Why is the Defense corridor not sanctioned for Telangana?

Where is the national status for the Kaleshwaram project?

Where is the national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project?

Where is the Kazipet rail coach factory?

Why did the global centre for traditional medicine move from Hyderabad to Gujarat?

Why is the new Navodaya Vidyalaya not sanctioned for Telangana?

Why is the turmeric board not sanctioned for Nizamabad?

Where is the Bayyaram steel factory?

Where is ITIR for Telangana?

Where is the National Institute of Design for Telangana?

Why are relief funds for the Hyderabad floods not given?

NITI Aayog recommended funds for Mission Bhagiratha, where are they?

Why not a single mega power loom textile cluster allocated to Telangana?

Any financial support for the pharma city in Telangana?

Where is IIM for Telangana?”

The Prime Minister will address the students of both the Hyderabad and Mohali campuses of ISB, with the ISB students from Mohali also flying down to the city for the first-ever joint graduation ceremony of the school.