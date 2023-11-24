Hyderabad youth booked for harassing minor in name of love

The 17-year-old girl, who is an intermediate student from Mehdipatnam was allegedly being stalked by a 21-year-old youth, a resident of Asifnagar, for the past one year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: A minor girl approached the Asifnagar police alleging a youngster was harassing and threatening her in the name of love.

The 17-year-old girl, who is an intermediate student from Mehdipatnam was allegedly being stalked by Maruthi Immanuel (21), a resident of Asifnagar, for the past one year.

Police said Immanuel approached the girl with a love proposal, but the latter rejected and avoided him. Agitated by this, he started harassing her and making life threats to her and family members.

Unable to take further harassment, she lodged a complaint. The case is being investigated. No arrest has been made yet.